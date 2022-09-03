Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EURN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 731,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after buying an additional 16,050 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 606.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 512,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 439,664 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 98,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 27,593 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 787,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronav Price Performance

EURN stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Euronav NV has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $17.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 0.19.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The business had revenue of $105.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. Analysts predict that Euronav NV will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on EURN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Euronav from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Euronav in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

