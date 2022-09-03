BMO Capital Markets Lowers Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $155.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $182.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.66% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, June 20th. DZ Bank lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.32.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $118.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.50 and its 200 day moving average is $133.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $195.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 79.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at about $513,164,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,753,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,702 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,696,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at about $124,297,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,012,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,172,000 after acquiring an additional 819,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

