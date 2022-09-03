BMO Capital Markets Lowers Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Price Target to C$20.00

Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Victoria Gold Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VITFF opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. Victoria Gold has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.34.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

