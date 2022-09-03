BMO Capital Markets Lowers Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Price Target to C$20.00

Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Victoria Gold Stock Up 6.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:VITFF opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. Victoria Gold has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.34.
About Victoria Gold
