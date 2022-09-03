Bob’s Repair Achieves Market Capitalization of $385,069.54 (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (BOB) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Bob’s Repair has a market cap of $385,069.54 and $345.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,807.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00132140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00034487 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022216 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Coin Profile

Bob’s Repair (BOB) is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair. The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com.

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bob’s Repair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

