Bogged Finance (BOG) Trading Down 20.3% Over Last Week

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Bogged Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bogged Finance has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bogged Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.26 million and approximately $95,702.00 worth of Bogged Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,716.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.25 or 0.00594683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00265547 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00016792 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003763 BTC.

About Bogged Finance

Bogged Finance (CRYPTO:BOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Bogged Finance’s official Twitter account is @boggedfinance. The Reddit community for Bogged Finance is https://reddit.com/r/bogtools.

Buying and Selling Bogged Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bogcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm (the same as Bitcoin). It's a meme-based cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bogged Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

