Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stock Holdings Cut by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,916 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.06% of Boise Cascade worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 7.2% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boise Cascade

In related news, CFO Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $219,292.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,154.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boise Cascade Stock Down 2.1 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BCC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Boise Cascade from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

BCC opened at $62.42 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $51.30 and a 1-year high of $85.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.85. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.44%.

Boise Cascade Profile

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

See Also

