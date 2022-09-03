Bonded Finance Price Tops $0.0192 (BOND)

Bonded Finance (BOND) traded 1,050.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Bonded Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.36 million and $2,027.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. One Bonded Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,807.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00132140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00034487 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022216 BTC.

About Bonded Finance

Bonded Finance is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

