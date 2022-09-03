Bonfida Market Cap Reaches $18.61 Million (FIDA)

Bonfida (FIDA) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Bonfida has a market capitalization of $18.61 million and $3.43 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonfida coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00002095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bonfida has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.11 or 0.00826640 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001658 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002348 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00833885 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015655 BTC.
About Bonfida
Bonfida’s total supply is 998,729,964 coins and its circulating supply is 44,729,964 coins. Bonfida’s official website is bonfida.com. Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bonfida is bonfida.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Bonfida
Receive News & Updates for Bonfida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonfida and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.