Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

BKNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,557.20.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG opened at $1,837.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,893.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,090.64. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,669.34 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking will post 95.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,212 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 63.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

