Boson Protocol (BOSON) Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $23.59 million and $2.03 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001276 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00032623 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00084832 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00041283 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2021. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,710,862 coins. Boson Protocol’s official website is bosonprotocol.io. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol.

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Boson Protocol enables a decentralized commerce ecosystem where all participants share in the value they create. Boson Protocol disrupts e-commerce platforms by tokenizing Things and their commerce data within a liquid digital market, built on #DeFi.Boson Protocol’s vision is to enable a decentralized commerce ecosystem by funding and accelerating the development of a stack of specialist applications to disrupt, unbundle and democratize commerce.BOSON tokens are used to govern Boson Protocol, ensuring consensus around critical decisions and controlling the issuance of funds from the dCommerce DAO.Telegram | YouTube | LinkedInWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

