Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $35,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.08. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.49. The company has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a PE ratio of 69.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,694. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,694. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,201.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,673. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

