Bottos (BTO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $14,874.00

Bottos (BTO) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Bottos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bottos has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bottos has a market cap of $274,450.50 and $14,874.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,808.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00132153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00034449 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022215 BTC.

About Bottos

BTO is a coin. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org.

Buying and Selling Bottos

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars.

