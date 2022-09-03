Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.64

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2022

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAKGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.64 and last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 1430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Howard Weil downgraded shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Braskem Trading Up 8.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Braskem by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 309.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. 0.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braskem



Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

See Also

