Bravura Solutions Limited (BVS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.
Bravura Solutions Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49.
About Bravura Solutions
