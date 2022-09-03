Bravura Solutions Limited (BVS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49.

About Bravura Solutions

Bravura Solutions Limited engages in the development, licensing, and maintenance of administration and management software applications for the wealth management and funds administration sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Funds Administration.

