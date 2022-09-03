Bread (BRD) Achieves Market Cap of $547,566.28

Bread (BRD) traded 75.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Bread coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bread has traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bread has a market capitalization of $547,566.28 and approximately $15,844.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bread

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bread

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

