Brian J. Wendling Sells 9,268 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP) Stock

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $29,657.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Qurate Retail Trading Down 0.6 %

QRTEP opened at $56.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.67. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $109.85.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

About Qurate Retail

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 22.1% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 63,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 11,446 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 16.7% during the first quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 32.5% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.