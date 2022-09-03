Brian J. Wendling Sells 9,268 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP) Stock

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $29,657.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Qurate Retail Trading Down 0.6 %
QRTEP opened at $56.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.67. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $109.85.
Qurate Retail Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail
About Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
Featured Articles
