BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Trading Down 7.3%

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) shares fell 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. 7,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,505,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.
BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.72.
Institutional Trading of BridgeBio Pharma
About BridgeBio Pharma
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.