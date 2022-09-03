BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Trading Down 7.3%

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) shares fell 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. 7,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,505,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of BridgeBio Pharma

About BridgeBio Pharma

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,453 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 23,511 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 155.9% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 236,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 143,854 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 23,973 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 42,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

