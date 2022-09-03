Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given New $700.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $780.00 to $700.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVGO. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $674.92.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $500.22 on Friday. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $463.91 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $202.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $517.46 and a 200-day moving average of $556.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 45.9% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Broadcom by 4.6% in the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

