Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Cut to $650.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $675.00 to $650.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AVGO. Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $674.92.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $500.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $202.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $517.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $556.88. Broadcom has a one year low of $463.91 and a one year high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

