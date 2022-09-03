Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Broadwind from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Broadwind Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BWEN stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. Broadwind has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $3.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadwind

Broadwind ( NASDAQ:BWEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadwind will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWEN. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Broadwind by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 344,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 88,600 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in Broadwind by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,726,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 56,671 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Broadwind during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Alerus Financial NA increased its position in shares of Broadwind by 176.0% in the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 36,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.