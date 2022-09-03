Brokerages Set BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Target Price at $205.93

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.93.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BP shares. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 430 ($5.20) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BP from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 450 ($5.44) to GBX 472 ($5.70) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet cut shares of BP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $31.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $100.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.74. BP has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $34.30.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $67.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BP will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3604 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BP. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of BP by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 31,528 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at $504,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of BP by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 907,451 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,165,000 after purchasing an additional 13,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 25,805 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

