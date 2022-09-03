Brokerages Set Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Price Target at $27.92

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.92.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLF. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,050,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,861.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 159,964 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 151,810 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,082,592 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,611 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,653,761 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,788,000 after acquiring an additional 568,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 183.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 34,413 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 22,287 shares during the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $16.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.16. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

