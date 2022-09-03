Brokerages Set Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Target Price at $104.77

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.77.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FND. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $80.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.85. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $573,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,762.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 61.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 40.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

