Brokerages Set MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Price Target at $63.50

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.33.

MXL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 27th.

MaxLinear Stock Performance

Shares of MXL stock opened at $35.83 on Monday. MaxLinear has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. MaxLinear had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 46.90%. The firm had revenue of $280.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at $977,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 209,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 422.0% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 91,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 73,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 498,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,923,000 after acquiring an additional 113,247 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MaxLinear

(Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

See Also

