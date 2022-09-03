Brokerages Set MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Price Target at $63.50

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.33.
MXL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 27th.
MaxLinear Stock Performance
Shares of MXL stock opened at $35.83 on Monday. MaxLinear has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.99.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at $977,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 209,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 422.0% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 91,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 73,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 498,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,923,000 after acquiring an additional 113,247 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About MaxLinear
MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.
