Brokerages Set PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target at $68.60

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.60.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Financial Services

In other news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 14,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $716,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,885,503.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 14,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $716,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 337,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,885,503.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Stark sold 5,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $323,017.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,319 over the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,940,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,953,000 after purchasing an additional 422,092 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,091,000 after buying an additional 556,274 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,135,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,983,000 after acquiring an additional 118,371 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,143,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,796,000 after acquiring an additional 160,039 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,703,000 after acquiring an additional 379,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $51.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.30. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $511.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.70 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.77%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Further Reading

