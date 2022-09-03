Brokerages Set Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) PT at C$77.09

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$76.55.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$73.00 price target on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

TSE:RCI.B opened at C$55.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$22.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.48, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$59.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$64.64. Rogers Communications has a one year low of C$55.55 and a one year high of C$80.85.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

