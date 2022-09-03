Brokerages Set The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT at C$98.75

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$99.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$90.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 1.2 %

TSE:TD opened at C$85.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$83.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$92.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$154.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$77.27 and a 12-month high of C$109.08.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.22%.

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.