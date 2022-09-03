Brokers Issue Forecasts for Nordic American Tankers Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nordic American Tankers in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nordic American Tankers’ current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 21.52% and a negative net margin of 189.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Nordic American Tankers to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

NAT opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $502.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.11. Nordic American Tankers has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter worth $47,000. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.27%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

