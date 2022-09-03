Brokers Offer Predictions for Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nissan Motor in a report released on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Nissan Motor’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nissan Motor’s FY2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

Separately, Macquarie cut Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Nissan Motor Trading Down 2.3 %

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Shares of NSANY stock opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.68. Nissan Motor has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average is $8.18.

(Get Rating)

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.