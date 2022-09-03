BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Stock Down 2.0 %

BSQUARE stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. BSQUARE has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BSQUARE

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

