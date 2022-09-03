BTU Protocol Hits Market Cap of $9.42 Million (BTU)

BTU Protocol (BTU) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $9.42 million and $1.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000525 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,829.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00132042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00034547 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022190 BTC.

BTU is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

