Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
NYSE:BBW opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.73. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $23.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.86.
Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 46.48% and a net margin of 11.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 313.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 309,300.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.
