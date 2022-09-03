Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

NYSE:BBW opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.73. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $23.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.86.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 46.48% and a net margin of 11.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Build-A-Bear Workshop

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,940 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $33,814.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,870 shares in the company, valued at $851,804.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 50,309 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $969,957.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,319.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $33,814.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,804.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,499 shares of company stock worth $1,062,889 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 313.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 309,300.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

