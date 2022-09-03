Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Given New GBX 3,250 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BNZL has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bunzl from GBX 3,050 ($36.85) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($35.65) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,935 ($35.46) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,916.50 ($35.24).

Bunzl Stock Performance

BNZL opened at GBX 2,833 ($34.23) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £9.56 billion and a PE ratio of 2,146.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,966.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,909.11. Bunzl has a 52-week low of GBX 2,363 ($28.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,249 ($39.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Bunzl Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Bunzl

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a GBX 17.30 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.29%.

In other news, insider Pamela Kirby purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,924 ($35.33) per share, with a total value of £52,632 ($63,595.94).

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

