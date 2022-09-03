Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) PT Raised to GBX 3,250

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BZLFY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 3,050 ($36.85) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bunzl from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,530 ($30.57) to GBX 2,250 ($27.19) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,808.75.

Bunzl Trading Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS BZLFY opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.59. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $31.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

