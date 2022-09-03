Burp (BURP) Trading Down 20% Over Last 7 Days

Burp (BURP) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Burp has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. One Burp coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Burp has a total market cap of $206,892.38 and approximately $10,742.00 worth of Burp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,770.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00132171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00034457 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022257 BTC.

Burp Coin Profile

Burp (BURP) is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2021. Burp’s official Twitter account is @coinburp.

Burp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinBurp (BURP) is the utility and governance token that’ll be listed at the same time as the main app release. Users will be able to stake $BURP in the CoinBurp NFT and DeFi wallet for a whole array of unique rewards such as a yield, NFT raffles and more. When CoinBurp DAO launches, the token will also become the governance method across two established companies. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

