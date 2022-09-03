Busy DAO Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $162,245.60 (BUSY)

Busy DAO (BUSY) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Busy DAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Busy DAO has a market cap of $162,245.60 and approximately $47,024.00 worth of Busy DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Busy DAO has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.12 or 0.00779564 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002429 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001667 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00837259 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015601 BTC.
Busy DAO Profile
Busy DAO’s total supply is 255,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,076,323 coins. Busy DAO’s official Twitter account is @Busy_Technology.
Busy DAO Coin Trading
