Bytecoin (BCN) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $32,359.00

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $5.65 million and approximately $32,359.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 38.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.13 or 0.00775999 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000711 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 54.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000085 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

