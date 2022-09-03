ByteNext Trading Down 8.7% This Week (BNU)

ByteNext (BNU) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $236,423.85 and approximately $6,160.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ByteNext has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 48.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.36 or 0.00779656 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00836025 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015581 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio.

Buying and Selling ByteNext

