Bytom Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.75 Million (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Bytom has a market capitalization of $16.75 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 7% against the dollar. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00027154 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00307209 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001126 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000946 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,766,857,369 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io.

Buying and Selling Bytom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

