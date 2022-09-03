Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cadre’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Cadre from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.17.

Shares of NYSE:CDRE opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. Cadre has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The company has a market cap of $931.06 million and a PE ratio of -107.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average is $23.56.

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). Cadre had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $118.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadre will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Cadre’s payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cadre by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadre during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Cadre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

