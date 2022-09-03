Cajutel (CAJ) Trading Up 62% Over Last Week

Cajutel (CAJ) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Cajutel has a total market cap of $12.10 million and $5,346.00 worth of Cajutel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cajutel coin can now be purchased for $8.94 or 0.00045237 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cajutel has traded 62% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.12 or 0.00779564 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002429 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001667 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00837259 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015601 BTC.
Cajutel Coin Profile
Cajutel’s total supply is 1,780,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,389 coins. Cajutel’s official Twitter account is @cajutel and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cajutel’s official website is cajutel.io. The Reddit community for Cajutel is /r/cajutel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Cajutel Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Cajutel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cajutel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.