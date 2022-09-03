Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX) Insider Acquires £274,500 in Stock

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Rating) insider Sukh Ram Chamda acquired 225,000 shares of Cake Box stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £274,500 ($331,681.97).

Cake Box Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CBOX opened at GBX 145 ($1.75) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.13. Cake Box Holdings Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 92 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 428 ($5.17). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 187.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 188.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £58 million and a P/E ratio of 906.25.

Cake Box Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a GBX 5.10 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Cake Box’s previous dividend of $2.50. Cake Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a report on Wednesday.

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. It offers cakes by celebration, cakes by design, and seasonal cakes, as well as wedding cakes. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 185 franchise stores. It also engages in the property rental activities.

