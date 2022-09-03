Callisto Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $48,655.00 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Callisto Network has a market cap of $8.53 million and $48,655.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,548.66 or 0.07828850 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00163459 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000541 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Callisto Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

