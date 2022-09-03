Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 403 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Evergy by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 205,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after acquiring an additional 81,979 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Evergy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 846,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Evergy by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 40,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 13,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $68.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.31 and a 200 day moving average of $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $73.13.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

