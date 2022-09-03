Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $185.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.20.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $169.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.14. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $152.04 and a 1 year high of $327.78. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

