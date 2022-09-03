Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$97.64.

A number of research firms recently commented on CM. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$81.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

TSE CM opened at C$61.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.79 billion and a PE ratio of 8.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$64.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$105.26. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$59.03 and a 12 month high of C$83.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.77%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

