Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Lowered to C$85.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. CSFB set a C$93.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$79.27.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 1.9 %

CNQ stock opened at C$72.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.42 billion and a PE ratio of 7.36. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$40.69 and a twelve month high of C$88.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$68.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$74.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.85 by C$0.41. The company had revenue of C$11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.04 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.64, for a total value of C$1,323,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,723,076.44. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.64, for a total value of C$1,323,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at C$3,723,076.44. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.35, for a total value of C$371,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,671,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$124,279,593.80. Insiders sold 28,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,487 over the last quarter.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

