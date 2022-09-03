Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Stock Price Down 18.5%

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (CVE:SPI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 18.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 130,005 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 60,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Canadian Spirit Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 8.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50.

About Canadian Spirit Resources

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek/Altares area of northeastern British Columbia.

