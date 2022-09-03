Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Cut to “Sell” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has C$41.50 target price on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Utilities presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$39.88.
Canadian Utilities Trading Down 0.5 %
CU opened at C$40.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.85 billion and a PE ratio of 19.44. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of C$33.86 and a 1-year high of C$41.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.68.
Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Utilities
In other Canadian Utilities news, Director Wayne K. Stensby sold 1,000 shares of Canadian Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.73, for a total value of C$40,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$647,484.81. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,208 shares of company stock valued at $49,205.
About Canadian Utilities
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
