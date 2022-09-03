Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Cut to “Sell” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has C$41.50 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Utilities presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$39.88.

CU opened at C$40.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.85 billion and a PE ratio of 19.44. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of C$33.86 and a 1-year high of C$41.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.68.

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$933.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Utilities news, Director Wayne K. Stensby sold 1,000 shares of Canadian Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.73, for a total value of C$40,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$647,484.81. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,208 shares of company stock valued at $49,205.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

