Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires New Stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 72,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yandex during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Yandex by 161.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Yandex by 111.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yandex in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Yandex stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 1.26. Yandex has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $87.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.24.

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Yandex had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

